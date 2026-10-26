Celebrating Barbados’ 60th anniversary of Independence and five years as a republic is the thinking behind “It’s Sat’dah”, an initiative of the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

CBC’s Marketing, Communications and Events Officer, Alicia Hintzen, says the weekly community engagement limes aim to revive memories of Barbados’ past.

“It’s Sat’dah” was launched on Saturday at Richida’s Bar and Restaurant in Sweet Bottom, St George, where locals and visitors mingled for the festivities.

Trevor Thorpe reports.