Cohobblopot returns to the National Botanical Gardens

The much-anticipated Courts Ready Cash and 98.1 The One “Cohobblopot” returns tonight after a break of several years.

Thousands of patrons are expected to gather at the National Botanical Gardens for the event, and earlier this evening hundreds were already filing through the gates.

Some of the island’s most popular artistes are scheduled to perform, including Mikey Mercer, Leadpipe and Saddis, Edwin Yearwood, Skinny Fabulous and Alison Hinds, among others.

Speaking to CBC News this evening, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture, Senator Shane Archer, said “Cohobblopot” has always been a celebration that showcases the very best of the Crop Over Festival.

He also welcomed the strong public support for this year’s national events, saying public participation is key to preserving Barbados’ cultural heritage for future generations.

Senator Archer said this is an event that should not be missed.

He also used the opportunity to thank all stakeholders in the industry for their contribution to this year’s festival.