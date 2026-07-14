Crop Over band promotes disability awareness and inclusion

A Crop Over band is using this year’s festival to shine a spotlight on inclusion by creating greater awareness of people living with disabilities and special needs.

The Lend a Hand Kiddies Kadooment Band is celebrating its 10th anniversary by dedicating its presentation to disability awareness and inclusion.

Band leader and founder of OYE Kids, Adebola Nykeba Odey, said the band has welcomed children with special needs since its inception and hopes to encourage greater access to cultural events for everyone.