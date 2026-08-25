Dolly Parton, queen of country music and humanitarian hero, dies

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Dolly Parton, who rose from humble beginnings to the greatest heights of American music and became one of the country’s most philanthropic, unifying and beloved stars, died Tuesday at her home in Nashville, according to a family statement. She was 80.

The statement, attributed to her nephew Bryan Seaver, said Parton died “peacefully.” A small, private service will be held for her close family, the statement added.

Parton had been open about various health issues in the last two years, and especially after her husband Carl Dean died in March 2025. “Back when my husband Carl was very sick — that was for a long time — and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself,” Parton said in a video to fans earlier this year. “So I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of.”

An American treasure

In a career that spanned over half a century, Parton captured the American experience, penning more than 3,000 songs. Those included “Coat of Many Colors,” a quiet ode to her mother, who stitched together garments in the family’s rural Tennessee home. She wrote and performed songs of love and heartbreak, like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” “9 to 5,” the title track from the movie of the same name, in which Parton also starred, became an anthem for American women and workers.

Parton went on to release 49 albums and win 11 Grammys, and became one of the most successful country crossover artists of all time, scoring regular hits on the pop charts, including “Islands in the Stream,” a duet with Kenny Rogers.

Later in life, she funneled her massive success into philanthropy, founding a library program that has gifted more than 300 million books to children around the world.

But Parton was always, first and foremost, a songwriter. She liked to tell the story of how one of her biggest songs, “I Will Always Love You,” came into the world. A love ballad that soared to ever greater heights once it was covered by Whitney Houston in the 1990s, the song began as a plea to her performing partner, Porter Wagoner, to let her move on from the TV show they appeared on together.

As she made her case to go solo, Wagoner, in her telling, “wasn’t listening to anything” she had to say.

“So I went home and wrote that song, took it back the next morning, and said, ‘Sit down, I need you to hear something.’ So I sang it, and he was crying,” she said. Wagoner relented and Parton, with a song that captured the pain of deep heartbreak, embarked on a solo career almost incomparable in the history of American music.

Humble beginnings

Born on January 19, 1946 in a one-room cabin in Tennessee, Parton grew up the fourth of 12 children. She described the family as “dirt poor.” Her father did not know how to read.

Music was always a part of the family, especially via her mother, whose father was a preacher who played piano and guitar. “My people were the ones that sang at funerals and weddings and shindigs and anything around locally,” Parton once recounted.

An uncle gave Parton her first guitar as a child. She learned to play when she was just 7 years old and started writing her own songs. “Mama was fascinated with how I could rhyme and write songs about stuff I’d never lived,” Parton said, “but I’d hear them talk.”

Parton moved to Nashville after high school to pursue her music aspirations. On her first day there, she met a man named Carl Thomas Dean outside a laundromat. “I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me),” she wrote many years later. “He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.”

Parton signed her first record deal, with Monument Records, in 1965, and married Dean the following year.

Growing ever more beloved in Nashville, Parton in 1967 landed regular appearances on “The Porter Wagoner Show,” a popular televised music variety show that helped her become a household name. She had her first number one hit with “Joshua” in 1971 (“Coat of Many Colors,” released the same year, made it to No. 4). By 1974, after seven years of first being Wagoner’s “pretty little girl” singing in support of him and then sharing the stage with him in many duets, Parton decided it was time to move on and, with a little help from “I Will Always Love You,” struck out on her own.

That might have felt like a risky move at the time, but back when she was 20, Parton had started a publishing company with her uncle (and sometimes co-writer) Bill Owens, maintaining a controlling interest in her music. Parton’s vision was clear: she wanted to retain a vested interest in her contributions, in no small part to ensure she would be able to provide for her family.

That afforded her a degree of control few artists — and few women — had at the time. In 1974, she even turned down Elvis Presley when he wanted to cover “I Will Always Love You,” because his manager Colonel Tom Parker wanted a stake in the publishing rights. “This is my publishing company, and obviously this is going to be one of my most important copyrights, and I can’t give you half the publishing,” she remembered saying. “Because that’s stuff that I’m leaving for my family.”

Years later, when the track became a megahit for Houston as the love theme for the 1992 movie “The Bodyguard,” Parton netted somewhere in the vicinity of $10 million in royalties.

From song to screen

With her southern twang, witty charm and stunning looks, Parton was a natural in front of the camera. She tried to launch her own variety show — aptly named “Dolly!” — but it only lasted one season. By then, Hollywood was beckoning.

Parton made her feature film debut in 1980’s “9 to 5” alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, with all three playing office secretaries who plan revenge on their chauvinist boss.

Fonda, a producer on the film through her newly formed production company, recalled the moment she knew Parton had to be in the film. She had gone to see Tomlin in a one-woman show on Broadway, and knew afterwards she wanted to cast her. On the way home, she turned on the radio and heard Parton singing “Two Doors Down,” an upbeat song about a woman choosing to forget her heartbreak and go to a neighbor’s party instead.

“My hair stood on end,” Fonda said. “She’d never made a movie. I thought, Oh my lord. Dolly, Lily and Jane…”

Parton agreed to star in the film, provided she could write and perform the theme song. Born out of Parton strumming her acrylic nails, the song “9 to 5” quickly became part of the soundtrack of the women’s liberation movement, especially as it pertained to protections and equal rights in the workplace.

She returned to the big screen in 1982’s “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” opposite Burt Reynolds and later in 1989’s “Steel Magnolias” — about a strong-willed clan of Southern women featuring Sally Field and Julia Roberts — which introduced her to a new generation of admirers, including many in the LGBTQ+ community. Parton’s beauty parlor owner/”glamour technician” Truvy may have been a thinly veiled version of the superstar herself, but that didn’t take away from her magnetism and an eternally upbeat attitude that helped to anchor the group in the face of adversity.

Parton leant her musical talents to projects that many in her more traditional country camp may have taken issue with, like her 2005 song “Travelin’ Thru,” featured in the film “Transamerica,” which centered on a trans woman trying to mend family ties. The track earned Parton her second Oscar nomination for best original song, after “9 to 5.”

“I’m so outspoken as far as just being accepting of people in general,” Parton told Larry King in 2016. “I do not believe that we should criticize and judge other people, I think we should be accepting and loving. We are all God’s children. We are who we are, and we should be allowed to be who we are.”

When King asked her if the faith-based community took umbrage with her stance, Parton replied, “Absolutely. I get it all the time.”

Parton stayed mum on her politics more broadly. Fans never knew her opinion of specific presidents or politicians, and she bristled at being labeled. She did not call herself a feminist, while over time acknowledging she was a feminist “in practice” as opposed to in theory. “I’ve lived it,” she once said. As ever, she let her lyrics speak for themselves.

A legacy of giving

Parton grew enormously successful over time, writing tons of hit songs and lending her image to everything from baking mixes to jewelry to cast-iron cookware. In 1986, she bought a theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and renamed it Dollywood. The park attracts Dolly acolytes from around the world and is also a major source of revenue for the region. The amusement park is Sevier County’s largest employer, according to a 2021 economic impact study, credited with creating more than 23,000 jobs and generating around $1.8 billion annually.

Parton published several bestselling books, including memoirs “Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business,” “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones” and “Star of the Show: My Life on Stage,” as well as the novel “Run Rose Run” cowritten with James Patterson. She also wrote several children’s books, including “I Am a Rainbow,” “Coat of Many Colors” and the “Billy the Kid” series.

In 1999, Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and received the Recording Academy’s lifetime achievement award in 2011. As for the Rock ’n Rock Hall of Fame, she initially balked at the prospect of being inducted, saying she didn’t feel she was a legitimate rock star. She took it as an invitation (at the behest of her husband) to attempt a rock album, naturally called “Rockstar,” which saw the country legend dueting with rock luminaries like Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney and covering classic rock songs like “Stairway to Heaven” and “Let It Be.”

As her success in music and business grew, so did Parton’s humanitarian efforts. Two years after the opening of Dollywood, Parton launched the Dollywood Foundation, which initially sought to lower the high school dropout rate in her home county in Tennessee. After expanding to include the Buddy Program, in which Parton personally pledged to give $500 to every 7th-grade and 8th-grade student if they graduated from high school, she formed the Imagination Library, which has grown into one of the premier early literacy efforts and book-gifting programs in the world. It all linked back to her father, to whom she said the library was in tribute.

“He was the smartest man I have ever known but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams,” she said.

In addition to multiple scholarship donations and programs, Parton also mobilized over the years after natural disasters affected both her home state and surrounding areas.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, she personally stepped in to help fund the development of the Moderna vaccine and donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

“I felt so proud to have been part of that little seed money that hopefully will grow into something great and help to heal this world,” Parton said.

I will always love you

Throughout her life, Parton kept her private life private. Her husband Carl Dean was notably absent from her spotlight for the majority of their marriage, but their love story was strong.

“It’s worked for us because we both do different things and it’s exciting when we are together,” Parton said in 2024. “So the fact that there’s some little space, it makes it exciting when you go home.”

Dean was a quiet but strong supporter of Parton’s career. “The reason it’s lasted is because we’re not in each other’s faces all the time,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “He’s proud of me, and he’s not jealous. We’re just good together.”

He was also a partial inspiration for her runaway hit, “Jolene.” Parton wrote the song after a bank teller showed a little too much interest in her husband, she once told NPR. “He just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention,” she told the station. “It was kinda like a running joke between us.”

Dean died in March 2025 at the age of 82, a loss that was very difficult for the superstar. She released a song, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” in honor of her husband of 59 years.

“If you hadn’t been there, where would I be?” she wrote in the lyrics. “Without your trust, love and belief.”

Chloe Melas contributed to this report.

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