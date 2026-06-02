The C.O. Williams House of Soca, in association with the City of Bridgetown Credit Union, is aiming to build on the success it achieved during last year’s Crop Over season.

At the launch of its 2026 plans Saturday night, Managing Director Sharon Carew-White outlined the organisation’s vision for the upcoming season.

The calypso tent enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign, producing several Pic-O-De-Crop finalists, as well as the People’s Monarch, Junior Monarch and Songwriter of the Year.

Ms Carew-White highlighted these achievements as evidence of the tent’s continued impact on Barbados’ entertainment landscape.

She emphasised that the House of Soca remains committed to excellence in the musical arena and is focused on nurturing talent while raising the standard of competition for the 2026 season.