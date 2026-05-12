‘I Am Woman: Always Us’ concert draws thousands admin Published: May 11, 2026 | Updated: May 11, 2026 1 min read Thousands gathered at Kensington Oval on Mother’s Day for Patrice Roberts’ “I Am Woman: Always Us” concert. Deanzer Roberts reports. Post navigation Previous: Pine Hill Dairy products return to shelves Related Stories Pine Hill Dairy products return to shelves admin May 11, 2026 Lumber spill causes traffic delays at Hothersal Turning admin May 11, 2026 Barbados Employers’ Confederation marks 70 years admin May 11, 2026 Attorney General urges regional cooperation to fight transnational crime admin May 11, 2026 Mother-and-son to host mental health workshop in Barbados admin May 11, 2026 Ex-Police Association honours CARIFTA gold medallist admin May 11, 2026 Regional News ‘I Am Woman: Always Us’ concert draws thousands 1 ‘I Am Woman: Always Us’ concert draws thousands May 11, 2026 Pine Hill Dairy products return to shelves 2 Pine Hill Dairy products return to shelves May 11, 2026 Lumber spill causes traffic delays at Hothersal Turning 3 Lumber spill causes traffic delays at Hothersal Turning May 11, 2026 Barbados Employers’ Confederation marks 70 years 4 Barbados Employers’ Confederation marks 70 years May 11, 2026