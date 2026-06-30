Seven calypsonians will challenge defending Junior Calypso Monarch King K for the 2026 Scotiabank Junior Calypso Monarch title.

As tabulated by PricewaterhouseCoopers SRL, the finalists advancing to the 2026 Scotiabank Junior Calypso Monarch Finals are Queen A, Slay, Potent, Master Kajae, Bit Bit, Sabiah and Willy B, with N’Kyla as the reserve.

The seven junior soca stars who will challenge defending king Mr Showman for the 2026 Scotiabank Junior Soca Monarch title are Niara, A-J, Leilani, Zarie B, Khaleesi, Roh and Lil Stathis, with Ranesha as the reserve.

The semi-finals were held last night at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus’ Big Tent.