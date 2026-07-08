The National Cultural Foundation has launched the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust and Affinity Plus Junior Kadooment.

This year’s event will see children from 24 registered bands parade in colourful costumes at the National Botanical Gardens on July 18.

Speaking during the launch at St Giles Primary School on Tuesday, Junior Kadooment Event Planner with the NCF, Stacia Bryan, highlighted the event’s role in helping children embrace their cultural heritage.

She said plans are in place to ensure the children remain hydrated throughout the event.