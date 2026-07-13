Michael “Mikey” Mercer has done the double!

He won both the Sweet Soca and Power Soca titles at the Party Monarch competition held at the National Botanical Gardens.

He received a prize of $100,000 for each victory, cementing his dominance in this year’s competition.

Our Patrick Murray captured the moments he was announced as the winner.

His Sweet Soca entry, “Real Feters”, earned him a perfect score of 100 points. He also dominated the Power Soca category, securing another perfect score of 100 points. This is not the first time he has won both categories. He also achieved the feat in 2012.

In the Power Soca category, Shaquille GFG placed second with 75 points for his performance of “Afterall”, earning $50,000.

Lick Rick took third place with his song “Best Thing”, scoring 62 points to earn $40,000.

Meanwhile, in the Sweet Soca category, Mr Blood received 68 points for his performance of “Crop Over Forever”, earning $50,000.

Khiomal claimed third place with his performance of “Back to When”.

Khiomal scored 61 points and earned $40,000.