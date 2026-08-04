Mikey enjoys ‘spreading the vibes’

The National Cultural Foundation has announced the winners of the 2026 Tune of de Crop competition, with Michael “Mikey” Mercer taking the top spot.

His song, “Like uh Bajan”, secured the title with 14 points. Leadpipe placed second with “Dah Wuh She Get” on 13 points, while Shaquille finished third with “After All”, earning 12 points.

The winner receives 10 thousand dollars, while the second-place finisher receives seven thousand five hundred dollars and the third-place finisher receives five thousand dollars.

Mikey spoke to CBC News on the road on Monday.