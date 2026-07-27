Mikey Mercer hosts Reunion Fete

Hundreds of patrons turned out for this year’s Reunion Fete, hosted by 2026 Sweet Soca and Power Soca Monarch Michael “Mikey” Mercer.

The event, themed The Colour of Bajan, saw partygoers dressed in the national colours, while women adhered to a strict no-heels policy.

Patrons enjoyed performances from a host of soca artistes, with Mikey entertaining the crowd with several of his hit songs, including this year’s releases Ah Bajan and Real Feters.

Part of the proceeds from the event will support Team Mikey’s community give-back projects, which assist families and children with educational needs.