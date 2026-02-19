Montano sets record for most Road March titles in Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Veteran calypso and soca artiste, Machel Montano, on Wednesday became the all-time record holder of the Road March title in Trinidad and Tobago when he won this year’s edition at the end of the 2026 Carnival celebrations.

Montano won the title for a record 12 occasions, with his tune, “Encore”, moving ahead the late Lord Kitchener (Alwyn Roberts), with whom he had been tied with his victory in the 2025 edition of the competition.

“This historic milestone is a testament to his consistency, talent, and undeniable impact on our Carnival culture. Year after year, he continues to raise the bar and unite the nation through music,” said Culture Minister Michelle Benjamin in a Facebook post.

Montano, whose tune was played 171 times during the two-day judging period, defeated Aaron “Voice” St. Louis, the youngest International Soca Monarch winner, whose tune “Cyah Behave” was played 127 and Bunji Garlin’s “Still a Road Man”, which was played 97 times.

Meanwhile, “Lost Tribe,” a member of the Tribe Carnival Group, which had been criticised by Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon for distributing sex toys in goodie bags to its female masqueraders, won the Large Band of the year and the overall Band of the Year title with its presentation, Island Circus, with second place going to Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra with ‘Sailors Ashore in Japan,’ while Paparazzi Carnival secured third place with ‘Elope: Destination “I Do.”