NCF warns about AI-generated Grand Kadooment videos

The National Cultural Foundation has issued a warning about artificial intelligence-generated videos depicting Grand Kadooment that are circulating on social media.

The NCF says some of the videos are presented with titles, descriptions and formats that may give the impression they are live broadcasts, official coverage or authentic footage of the event.

According to the Foundation, the videos were not produced, commissioned, authorised or endorsed by the NCF.

The public is being urged to rely on official sources for accurate representations of Barbados’ premier cultural festival.

Members of the public and media organisations are also encouraged not to reproduce or share such videos as factual documentation of Grand Kadooment.