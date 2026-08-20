Nicola Harewood wins CBC Vibe 94.7 staycation promotion

Nicola Harewood is the winner of CBC’s Vibe 94.7 “Dreaming Staycation” promotion.

She was presented with her staycation for two at the Coconut Court Beach Hotel this morning, during CBC’s “Morning Barbados” programme.

The prize was presented by the hotel’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Tamisha Niles.

The competition ran from July 1 to 31 and rewarded one lucky listener who heard the Crop Over sound notification and submitted an entry each time they heard it.

Niles, accompanied by Coconut Court’s Director of Operations, Sophia Babb, and CBC’s Marketing, Communications and Events Coordinator, Alicia Hintzen, congratulated Harewood on her prize.