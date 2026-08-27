Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch receives new vehicle

2026 Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch Adrian “AC” Clarke has been presented with the keys to his brand-new 2026 GAC Emkoo Elite GX SUV.

Just days after undergoing neck surgery overseas, the “Legends of the Grave” singer accepted his winning prize during a ceremony Thursday morning at Courtesy Garage’s Wildey, St Michael location.

He also received car insurance from Co-operators General Insurance Company Limited, valued at $5,000.

Clarke told members of the media that it felt great to finally be able to drive his new vehicle.