Pic-O-De-Crop venue change draws mixed reaction

The relocation of this year’s Pic-O-De-Crop Finals to Carifesta House is generating mixed reactions across the calypso fraternity.

While many performers and stakeholders acknowledge the logistical challenges that led to the decision, some are questioning whether the venue can deliver the atmosphere and production quality expected of Crop Over’s premier calypso event.

Concerns have been raised about the acoustics, stage space and the overall experience for both performers and patrons.

Deanzer Roberts reports.