President Bostic and other familiar faces join annual Crop Over lime

President of Barbados, the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, shared a light-hearted moment with Barbados Consul General in Miami, Rudy Grant.

The President joined the Friends of the Togetherness Social Group for their annual Crop Over lime.

Among the familiar faces enjoying the Togetherness Lime were former Attorney General Dale Marshall, Director of the National Transformation Initiative, Dr the Honourable Allyson Leacock, and Barbadian actress Sarah Niles.

Niles, who proudly embraces her Barbadian heritage, chose to use an authentic Bajan accent for her character, Bernadette, in the 2025 racing film “F1”, rather than a standard Jamaican accent.

She said she was delighted to be back home, particularly during the Crop Over season, and attended several festival events.