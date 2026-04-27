Reggae weekend thrills patrons at Kensington Oval admin Published: April 27, 2026 | Updated: April 27, 2026 1 min read The Ultimate Barbados Reggae Weekend continued at Kensington Oval last night with the Guinness Showdown. Our Anesta Henry and videographer Chris Wood were there to capture the vibes. Post navigation Previous: Sun halo sparks fascination across Barbados Related Stories Sun halo sparks fascination across Barbados admin April 27, 2026 Vigil held in memory of UWI law student, Daquan Roberts admin April 27, 2026 BWU praised for decades of advocacy ahead of milestone anniversary admin April 27, 2026 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2026 admin April 26, 2026 Washington’s biggest annual dinner transformed into chaos and a crime scene admin April 27, 2026 Barbadians give thumbs up to Kooyman Home Fest Expo admin April 25, 2026 Regional News Reggae weekend thrills patrons at Kensington Oval 1 Reggae weekend thrills patrons at Kensington Oval April 27, 2026 Sun halo sparks fascination across Barbados 2 Sun halo sparks fascination across Barbados April 27, 2026 Vigil held in memory of UWI law student, Daquan Roberts 3 Vigil held in memory of UWI law student, Daquan Roberts April 27, 2026 BWU praised for decades of advocacy ahead of milestone anniversary 4 BWU praised for decades of advocacy ahead of milestone anniversary April 27, 2026