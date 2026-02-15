Resolution passed to erect statute of Jimmy Cliff in Montego Bay

MONTEGO BAY, St James, CMC – The municipal corporation in the western parish of St James has passed a resolution to erect a statue of the late reggae icon James ‘Jimmy Cliff’ Chambers at the entrance to Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in the second city of Montego Bay.

The resolution, which will be sent to the Ministry of Culture review, was presented and unanimously approved by the councillors in attendance at a recent meeting.

The resolution was passed two months after Government Senator Charles Sinclair, called for Jimmy Cliff’s home in the town Somerton, also in St James, to be transformed into a museum, and for the erection of a statue of him on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

In reading the resolution Councillor Damion Brown, of the Montego Bay West division, referenced previous actions that were taken to recognise Jimmy Cliff’s impact on St James, to include the March 2019 renaming of Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, formerly known as Gloucester Avenue.

“Whereas Jimmy Cliff has, in his chosen vocation, achieved local, regional, and international acclaim, and has contributed to the recognition and development of Brand Jamaica, and has done so in a manner which has been inspirational and dignified… be it resolved that this honourable council collaborate with the honourable Minister of Sport, Entertainment, and Gender to commission and erect a statue at a suitable location at the entrance to Jimmy Cliff Boulevard,” said Brown.

“Be it further resolved that this council, in collaboration with the family of Jimmy Cliff, establish a museum in his honour at an appropriate place in the parish of St James. Be it further resolved that the resolution be sent to the honourable Minister of Culture and to the municipal corporations, for action and support,” Brown added.