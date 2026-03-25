The Soca Monarch competition is set to return to Crop Over this year after a six-year hiatus.

The winner will receive a similar level of prizes to those offered in the Pic-O-De-Crop competition.

The announcement was made by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture, Senator Shane Archer, during debate on the Appropriation Bill, 2026 in the Upper House.

The Soca Monarch competition was last held in 2019, when Mikey won the title along with 20 thousand dollars, a customised pick-up truck and insurance.

While Senator Archer did not provide many details about the competition’s return, he said that following discussions with stakeholders, it is now back on the Crop Over calendar.