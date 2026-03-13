Spice and Company members to be honoured at Mosaic concert

Three members of Spice and Company are set to be honoured at this year’s Harrison College Mosaic Concert Series on March 14 and 15.

This year’s concert, in its 11th staging, will be held under the theme “Resonance: Echoes Through Time”.

Principal Kaylene Kellman-Holder says funds raised from the concert will help support students participating in the after-school music programme, sports and other activities.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on both nights in the school’s hall and will feature Trinidadian soca sensation Farmer Nappy and music maestro Biggie Irie.