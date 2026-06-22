The Stray Cats Calypso Tent will be opening its doors for the 2026 Crop Over season this week.

Opening night will be on Friday, June 26, starting at 8 p.m. at the Princess Margaret School, Six Roads, St Philip.

Owner and Tent Leader Jerry Roberts says this year the tent has a full cast of new and experienced calypsonians.

Speaking at the tent launch in Emerald City, St Philip, Mr Roberts said at least six of his members will be facing the judges.

Marketing Coordinator at Aone Supermarkets, Marissa Alleyne, says the establishment is proud to play a part in supporting a major aspect of the Crop Over season.