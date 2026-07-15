By Jose Fabian

California (KPIX) — One person died and three were missing in the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday after a boat with 20 people on board sank near Alcatraz Island, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call at about 3:30 p.m. of a boat fire between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz.

San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen said a police marine unit arrived first and saw a man in the water in “severe distress” and brought him onto their boat, where they began CPR. He was then taken to Gas House Cove, where he was declared dead.

Crispen said 19 people were initially believed to be on the boat, but witness accounts put the number at 20.

Thirteen passengers were brought safely to shore, while three were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition. Crispen said most of their injuries were impact injuries from jumping into the water.

Three people remain missing, the fire chief said.

San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias said the boat, named Volare, was based out of Stockton and was a 50-foot cabin cruiser. It was not immediately clear what caused the boat to sink about 600 yards from Alcatraz.

“The information we have is that it left from St. Francis Yacht Club, and the initial report was a vessel on fire. Upon arrival, our members did not evidence any fire. The reports we’ve had from witnesses is that there was rough seas and apparently the vessel began to take on water and was turned over in the bay,” Crispen said.

Crews had 11 vessels involved in the effort to find the missing boaters, Crispen said, and they planned to continue their search through the night.

“I want to make sure that every family member out there and everybody knows that we are in an active search,” San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said. “This is an all-hands-on-deck search and, hopefully, rescue.”

Crispen said all the people on board are adults, and most of them are family members.

“Our understanding was there was some sort of memorial service they were engaging in. That’s why they were using this particular vessel,” Crispen said.

Officials set up a family reunification center at Fort Mason, which is west of Fisherman’s Wharf, and the 13 taken safely to shore were at the center.

Crispen said the initial rescue also involved the Oakland Police Department’s marine unit and private vessels in addition to the Coast Guard.

Anyone who believes a family member may have been on the boat and is looking for more information should call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

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