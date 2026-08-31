By Maria Aguilar Prieto, Tyler Ory, Mounira Elsamra and Sarah Dewberry

(CNN) — One of the nation’s most famously arid landmarks succumbed to deadly flash flooding over the weekend, leaving at least one person dead and more than a dozen unaccounted for as more rain could lash Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Monday.

A 46-year-old man’s body was found near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River, park officials said Sunday night, without releasing his name.

And about 15 people could be missing after “nearly all footbridges spanning Bright Angel Creek were destroyed, eliminating hiker access across the creek,” the National Park Service said.

The flooding on the canyon floor started Saturday afternoon after waves of rainfall thrashed Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch – the only lodging under the rim of the Grand Canyon. The ranch can be reached only on foot, by mule or by rafting the Colorado River.

The fourth and final wave, which struck around 2:30 p.m., “was by far the heaviest, producing 0.50”-1.00” in around 30 minutes,” the National Weather Service said.

Those missing were “either on a backcountry itinerary in the inner canyon or believed to be day hiking along the North Kaibab/Phantom Ranch area,” spokesperson Joelle Baird told The New York Times on Sunday. CNN has reached out to the park for more information.

As of Sunday afternoon, at least 62 people had been evacuated, the Grand Canyon National Park said in a statement.

One couple had a narrow escape with incoming floodwaters as they fled to their cabin. “As they were being evacuated, they could see that the bridges that they had crossed just 15 minutes earlier had been washed away,” a Red Cross spokesperson told CNN affiliate KTVK/KPHO.

Grand Canyon National Park staff and the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted helicopter searches of the North Kaibab Trail and the Colorado River from the mouth of Bright Angel Creek to Deer Creek Narrows Sunday, but no missing people were found, Baird told the Times.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday, and a flood watch is in effect through Monday evening. More rain could bring more “debris flows, rockfall and changing trail and river conditions,” rangers said.

Among those who were missing, according to The New York Times, was John Giusti, a 46-year-old chiropractor from Texas. He was on his first hiking trip through the canyon alongside two friends, his sister Valerie Gibbs told the Times.

The avid runner and hiker posted photos of his adventure on his chiropractic office’s Facebook page. Just 30 minutes before raging torrents swept through the canyon, he was in contact with his family, Gibbs said. It was the last time relatives heard from Giusti.

In a separate, now-deleted post, his wife Janet Giusti said her husband’s hiking group “is among those currently reported missing and unaccounted for,” the Times reported.

“​We ask our ChiroHabit community to please lift up my husband, his hiking group, and our families in your thoughts and prayers during this time,” the post said.

David Gregory, who was hiking with a small group when the flooding hit, was evacuated by helicopter and taken to a local high school before being set up with a hotel room for the night.

“We realised the creek near camp was black with debris and flowing rapidly,” he told CNN.

Parth Desai scrambled into a patch of cacti after his colleague shouted “up, up, up, up” as a 4-foot wall of debris rushed towards them in the Phantom Ranch area. His group was later rescued by helicopter.

“We saw the creek flood, waterfalls coming up out of nowhere, boulders, mud, landslides happening everywhere,” Desai told The Associated Press.

Christopher Dry, from Arizona, was hiking along higher ground with his son when they saw a bolt of lightning followed by rain and “zero visibility” just minutes later. “The clouds actually (formed) below and rose up out of the canyon quickly,” he told CNN.

The National Park Service is asking anyone who knows of hikers or backpackers who may have been in the affected area to contact the agency’s tip line.

The flooding has also knocked out a water pipeline serving tourists at the national park, leaving it with limited water resources, the park added. This will significantly limit visitor activity at the park ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The affected water pipeline provides potable water and fire suppression for all facilities on the South Rim, an area with a large concentration of hiking trails, scenic viewpoints, lodging and visitor services.

The powerful floodwaters also widened the creek bed, forming what appeared to be a new river rapid, the AP reported.

The Bright Angel Trail is the most popular hiking trail into the canyon, according to the park service.

The Colorado River was closed to river traffic Sunday due to metal structures and debris flowing down the river.

Wieke De Boer decided to turn back to her campsite after it started raining during her early morning hike Saturday, she told CNN. A creek beside the trail was flowing rapidly, and muddy water was cascading over rocks and into her path.

De Boer hunkered down in her tent and used her foot to keep it from blowing away as water poured in and the storm passed through her campsite, she said.

“When I stepped out to assess the damage and see if I could move it or stake it down better, the rangers came to tell me to evacuate,” De Boer said.

PJ Hennigan, who was hiking the South Kaibab Trail at around 4 a.m. Saturday, noticed lightning and thunder from beyond the canyon, he told CNN.

At sunrise, Hennigan was at a “tip off point” where he could see a storm forming, he said. As he continued walking, he saw a trail wash out and found himself in “ankle-deep water rushing down.”

“I kept going as fast as I could,” he said, “and eventually it let up and I was able to make it to the top.”

The Grand Canyon is a mile deep, and the national park encompasses 278 miles of the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service. The park is renowned for its iconic geologic and erosional landscape, featuring rocks as old as 1.8 billion years and volcanic deposits dating back five million years.

The park saw more than 400,000 visitors last month, and more than 4.4 million people visited in 2025, according to the federal agency.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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