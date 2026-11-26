By Brad Lendon, CNN

(CNN) — Alleged Russia-directed sabotage in Europe is intensifying, with the possibility of a mass-casualty event as Moscow reportedly targets infrastructure like rail lines, airports and energy networks, a new report from a prominent international think tank warns.

While it is not directly at war with any European nation other than Ukraine, Moscow is engaged in a conflict via proxies intended to weaken the continent’s support for Kyiv, the report says.

Russia has increasingly turned to sabotage over the past year, with the use of explosives and arson roughly doubling and presenting a risk of mass casualties, the report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), released Thursday, says.

Such a disaster could bring calls for retaliation and possibly divide European governments, it says.

Germany and Poland, the European countries whose logistics and industries play the largest roles in support of Ukraine, are seeing the greater percentage of reported Russian sabotage, with more than half of incidents recorded between October 2025 and September of this year in those countries, according to the report’s findings.

According to an analysis by the IISS, 29 Moscow-linked incidents were recorded between October 2025 and September 2026 in Poland, including a November 2025 incident in which an explosive charge damaged a rail line linking Warsaw to the Ukraine border. Though there were no casualties, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said later the explosion was likely planned to destroy a train.

“Attacks have focused on sectors critical to the Ukrainian war effort, while attacks on public infrastructure and high-profile locations also appear to be intended to undermine public confidence and support for Ukraine,” the report says.

Before the report’s release, US President Donald Trump’s top envoy for Russia-Ukraine negotiations and son-in-law Jared Kushner, praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s “restraint” in the more than four-year-old war.

“He’s agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing,” Kushner told Mathias Döpfner, CEO of POLITICO’s parent company Axel Springer, in a podcast that debuted Wednesday.

But the IISS report says it’s so-called “unconventional war” – not nuclear war – that poses an immediate threat to Europe.

Russian intelligence services have been able to recruit a force of proxies who are likely becoming better at sabotage, using “more complex methods, including improvised explosive devices armed with timers and detonators,” the report says.

Despite the arrests of proxies in several instances – along with the expulsion of Russian intelligence officers and closure of some consulates – the Europeans have not deterred Moscow, it says.

“There is no clear evidence that these measures have made sabotage a less attractive instrument of Kremlin policy,” it says.

A pool of proxy recruits does not seem to be deterred either, it says, as the frequency of attacks has not changed substantially.

“Arrests impose costs on proxies, but so far not on the (Russian intelligence services) that direct and enable them,” the report says.

The report also says Russian-backed sabotage comes in surges across the continent, suggesting central planning in Moscow.

But it also notes that there is evidence of one proxy network coordinating attacks in several countries, and that there may be competing networks so that disrupting one may not deter another.

Overall, Russia’s actions are being conducted on tactical and strategic levels, according to the report, with tactical operations trying to damage or delay aid for Ukraine, while strategically trying to make support for Kyiv too economically or politically costly for European governments to bear.

Meanwhile, Kushner pointed a finger at Europe for the prolonged length of the war in Ukraine, saying “provocative” statements and actions coming out of European capitals have put Putin on guard.

“His view is he does not see that (the Europeans) are ready for peace. He thinks they want the strategic defeat of Russia,” Kushner toldthe podcast “MD Meets,” which went online Wednesday.

But Kushner said Washington has put no pressure on Ukraine, despite cutting military and logistical aid during the conflict.

He told the POLITICO podcast the country’s “courage and bravery and capability is one of the greatest stories we’ve seen in many, many decades.”

But he was more circumspect of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he said has wrongly “attacked” Trump.

“You would think that President Zelensky would be trying to engage with (Trump) respectfully,” Kushner said.

The-CNN-Wire

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