By Matt Egan, CNN

New York (CNN) — Americans hitting the road this Thanksgiving Day weekend will have to navigate not just bad weather but a constant reminder of the Iran war: elevated pump prices.

Across the five-day holiday travel period that starts Wednesday, motorists are expected to spend about $980 million more on gas than last Thanksgiving, according to GasBuddy estimates shared with CNN.

This Thanksgiving will challenge the Biden-era record as the most expensive Thanksgiving ever for gasoline.

The AAA national average for regular gas dipped to $3.62 a gallon on Tuesday. That’s up sharply from the 2025 Thanksgiving Day price of $3.03 a gallon and narrowly above the Thanksgiving record of $3.59 set four years ago after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The silver lining, however, is that gas prices have plunged in recent weeks.

The national average for regular gas has plunged by 56 cents through the first 24 days of November, the most on record, according to a CNN review of AAA data.

“Nobody should be busting out the champagne,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis. “Every state is still spending more on gas than last year – even the ones that suspended the gas tax.”

Unusually high gas prices may be giving some Americans pause about traveling this Thanksgiving.

AAA expects that 72.9 million people will travel by car this holiday weekend, down slightly from 73.1 million last year.

“This year’s projected decrease of 200,000 travelers is due in part to this season’s record high gas prices,” AAA said in a statement, noting that August, September and October all set new monthly records at the gas pump.

‘Feeling relief’

Even though Thanksgiving Day gas prices will challenge all-time highs, the White House is taking a victory lap for the recent plunge.

“Just as President Donald J. Trump predicted, gas prices are tumbling down – and American families are feeling relief just in time for Thanksgiving,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

It’s certainly true that there is relief relative to a few months ago.

In fact, GasBuddy estimates Americans are saving $1.3 billion on fuel compared with a month ago.

The recent drop in gas prices has been driven by a few factors:

Oil futures have plunged in part because the Iran war has not heated back up as many feared it would

Refinery outages that emerged this fall have largely been resolved

Demand for gas almost always declines when it starts getting dark early.

The Iran wild card

But it’s also true that fuel prices are very high for this time of the year.

Americans have paid an extra $165 billion for gas and diesel since the Iran war started in late February, according to estimates from Brown University. That equates to nearly $1,300 per household.

The big X-factor for what happens next remains the Iran conflict.

Energy traders were bracing for a return to full-scale hostilities after the midterm election, but that has not happened, at least not yet.

However, JPMorgan Chase told clients on Tuesday that a military escalation is the No. 1 post-midterm election risk to monitor.

The Wall Street bank warned that such an escalation could come as soon as next month, “prompting a spike in oil prices.” JPMorgan said the potential oil spike would likely be fleeting as long as the escalation is brief and does not involve ground troops.

The-CNN-Wire

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