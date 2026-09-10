By Stephanie Yang, CNN

(CNN) — High-school students across Asia are pulling ahead of their Western peers, an annual global assessment indicates, as artificial intelligence spurs a worldwide race for talent and reshapes how young people learn.

In a troubling trend, reading, science and math performance among 15-year-olds has continued a decline globally across the board, according to the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment released this week by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

But among last year’s top performers were students in the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai, Chinese provinces Jiangsu and Zhejiang, and the city-state of Singapore. Japan and South Korea were also in the Asia-dominated top 10 across all three subjects, along with the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Macao, and the self-governing democracy of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, secondary students in the US saw their reading scores fall close to 25-year lows, lagging more starkly behind their counterparts in China, which have long held a lead in the exams known for short as PISA – at least in the four major Chinese jurisdictions that submitted test scores.

The exam results come amid an intensifying rivalry between the US and China to outpace the other in technological advancement and direct more funding toward innovation. China has surpassed the US in published scientific reports as well as research spending, on which both nations exceeded $1 trillion in 2024.

However, the growing adoption of AI could significantly impact secondary education, the PISA report warned.

“Most troubling is the decline in the very skills that matter most in the AI age: evaluating information, making connections across multiple sources, and thinking critically about what we read,” Andreas Schleicher, OECD director for education and skills, wrote in the report. “In a world increasingly flooded with information, our students are less likely to think deeply and separate signal from noise.”

China’s data for the PISA tests is not without critics – in part because the test only includes students from the provinces of Shanghai, Beijing, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, some of the country’s wealthiest eastern coastal areas. Nonetheless, the testing has shown continued drop in US scores over the last decade, that have alarmed many educationalists.

As technology has progressed, student performance has become less linked with national or family wealth, the latest report said. While it’s difficult to determine the exact correlation between the rise of digital tools and test performance, the study identified one challenge as higher digital distraction in the classroom.

Among students from China, Japan and South Korea, fewer than 10% reported that their peers were distracted by digital devices during science lessons, compared with the global average of 28%. As one example of how educators might balance digital tools, the report said Singapore used technology in its classrooms but also emphasized reading comprehension early on.

The proportion of “hasty readers,” or students who rushed through their texts and gave incorrect answers, nearly doubled between 2018 and 2025, the report said. As the average performance among OECD countries in science, reading and math has reached record lows, that could have broader economic implications among the world’s biggest nations.

The 2025 report cited a Stanford University study that performance meeting a basic level aptitude in PISA among all 15-year-old Americans could add over $40 trillion to the US economy over their working lives. However, the percentage of OECD students below that baseline performance increased last year to 20% from 16% in 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

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