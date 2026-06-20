(CNN) – Bolivia’s President Rodrigo Paz has declared a state of emergency after weeks of anti-Government protests over rising living costs and economic pressure escalated into a political crisis.

The protests, backed by workers’ unions, farmers and supporters of former President Evo Morales, are demanding Paz’s resignation. Road blockades have caused shortages of food, fuel and medical supplies in parts of the country and brought the economy to a halt over the past 50 days.

In a national address, President Paz said the state of emergency would allow authorities to reopen the country’s roads, adding that Bolivians could no longer remain hostages to blockades that prevented them from working, studying, receiving medical care and accessing essential supplies.

The President said the measure clears the way for the military and police to restore order and return the country to normalcy, accusing organised groups of using violence to paralyse Bolivia.

Last month, Paz signed legislation allowing the military to intervene in internal conflicts, although he had previously said a state of emergency would only be declared as a last resort if dialogue failed.

Paz said the decision followed efforts to engage in dialogue, reach agreements with those who had legitimate demands and identify groups using violence to destabilise the country.

The unrest began in May after the Government reduced long-standing fuel subsidies in an effort to reduce the fiscal deficit. Bolivia’s economy has been affected by shortages of foreign currency, declining natural gas exports, fuel shortages and inflation at a 40-year high.

In addition to demanding the President’s resignation, protesters are calling for wage increases and an end to fuel and foreign currency shortages.