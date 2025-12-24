Bomb blast in Moscow kills two police officers

By Svitlana Vlasova and Caitlin Danaher, CNN

(CNN) — Two police officers were killed early Wednesday by a bomb in Moscow, close to the scene of a car bombing that killed a top Russian general two days ago.

The two police officers approached a suspicious person who detonated an explosive device near a police car, Russia’s investigative committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The assailant was also killed in the attack, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

“Investigators and forensic experts from the Moscow Investigative Committee are continuing to examine the scene of the incident,” Svetlana Petrenko, a representative for the investigative committee, said in the statement.

Police are also studying CCTV and interviewing witnesses in an attempt to uncover the perpetrator, the statement added.

The deadly blast comes just days after a Russian general was killed by a car bomb on a neighboring street in the Russian capital.

Lt. Gen Fanil Sarvarov, who ran the armed forces operational training department, died after an explosive device installed under the chassis of a car exploded on Monday morning, investigators said.

Russian officials suggested Ukraine could have behind the apparent assassination of the senior military officer. “Investigators are pursuing various motives for the murder. One of the theories is that the crime was organized by Ukrainian special services,” the investigative committee said Monday.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack on Sarvarov, but several prominent Russians have been killed in Moscow in attacks blamed on the Ukrainian security services since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The investigative committee did not comment on whether the two incidents are linked.

