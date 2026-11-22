By Hira Humayun, CNN

(CNN) — Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro is back in the hospital for abdominal pain, according to his son Carlos Bolsonaro.

Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized repeatedly over the years for abdominal issues, after he was stabbed in the stomach on the campaign trail in 2018.

An ally of US President Donald Trump, he is currently under house arrest on medical grounds. Last year, he was given a 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro is being treated for “acute intestinal obstruction,” CNN Brasil reported Saturday, citing a statement from his medical team. The statement added that the former president is conscious and breathing on his own, though he is being fed through a tube.

Carlos Bolsonaro said on Friday that his father was taken to the hospital after experiencing “severe abdominal pain.”

“It was obvious that this moment would come, with an active man kept imprisoned, without having stolen a single cent from public coffers, under the pretext of a ‘coup plot,’” he posted to X.

Carlos Bolsonaro said his father has undergone more than nine surgeries after the 2018 stabbing and that his health had been deteriorating “every day” in captivity, citing his “lack of mobility and the psychological torture he suffers daily.”

He went on to say that he is the only one of Bolsonaro’s sons that the presiding judge has allowed to visit him, twice a week for two hours. He added that a request to stay with his father until further notice has been approved.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Carlos Bolsonaro said he was met with a “horrifying” sight.

“I’m with my dad in the initial room. The first impression was horrifying. Extremely severe abdominal distension, which is alarming,” he posted to X.

He said when he visited his father on Wednesday, the situation was very different and that everything seemed “normal.”

Tests revealed a “near-complete” intestinal obstruction, Carlos Bolsonaro added. He said his father is being given medication for pain and an “initial attempt to reverse the condition without the need for invasive intervention.”

“I’m sleeping with him and staying by his side right now,” he posted to X.

Jair Bolsonaro’s cardiologist, Dr. Brasil Caiado, said the former Brazilian leader underwent a scan that showed damage to his small intestine and signs of inflammation, according to CNN Brasil.

Speaking to the press outside the hospital, the doctor said Jair Bolsonaro is clinically stable, medicated, conscious and calm, and will remain under observation for the next 24 hours, according to CNN Brasil.

Bolsonaro’s party, Partido Liberal, expressed concern for his health. “Once again, the aftereffects of the stabbing come to the surface and take a toll on the life of a leader who has been treated unjustly,” the party posted to X. “May God protect him, look after his health, and give him the strength to overcome this difficult moment.”

Jair Bolsonaro’s latest hospitalization comes almost a month after one of his other sons, Flavio Bolsonaro, fled to the US following his defeat in the presidential election against leftist president Lula.

Flavio Bolsonaro vowed to lead his country’s opposition from the US and said he left his country to avoid imprisonment and censorship.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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