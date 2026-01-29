By Simone McCarthy, CNN

Beijing (CNN) — UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was “vital” to build a “more sophisticated relationship” with China as he made the first visit of a British leader to the country in eight years.

Starmer’s four-day trip comes as he looks to mend strained ties with the world’s second biggest economy in the face of global frictions unleashed by Britain’s closest ally the United States.

“China is a vital player on the global stage, and it’s vital that we build a more sophisticated relationship,” Starmer told Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a meeting at Beijing’s ornate Great Hall of the People on Thursday.

“Our international partnerships help us deliver the security and prosperity the British people deserve, and that is why I’ve long been clear that the UK and China need a long term, consistent, and comprehensive strategic partnership,” he said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping also said China was willing to develop a “stable, and comprehensive strategic partnership” in remarks to the visiting leader and called for the two sides to “create new momentum” in their relationship.

Starmer is the latest in a string of leaders from US allies traveling to Beijing as US President Donald Trump’s tariffs threats and unpredictable foreign policy – including rhetoric earlier this month threatening to take control of Danish territory Greenland – upend America’s longstanding partnerships.

The visit is also a key step in Starmer’s bid to reset a relationship that has in recent years been riddled with mistrust and friction – part of his broader push to expand business opportunities with China deliver on economic growth.

Speaking to reporters following his meeting with Xi, Starmer hailed the summit as a “very good, constructive meeting with real outcomes”and stressed the “huge opportunities” for British business in China. He also described the relationship with Beijing as in “good place, a strong place.”

He said the two sides made “some really good progress” on reducing China’s tariffs on whisky and on visa free travel to China, though he noted details were still under discussion. Security-related cooperation on “irregular migration” to Britain was also a key take-away, he said.

“They’re examples of a much wider opening of access for business that we discussed at great length,” Starmer added.

A delegation of nearly 60 businesses and cultural groups are traveling as part of Starmer’s delegation, including British corporate giants HSBC, GSK, Jaguar Land Rover. The group is also expected to visit China’a financial capital Shanghai.

A hedge against the US?

The trip – which follows one from Canada’s Mark Carney earlier this month and France’s Emmanuel Macron in December – is widely seen as a boon for Xi. Analysts say Beijing has long looked to drive a wedge between the US and its allies on China, and hopes to cast itself as a reliable defender of free trade and globalization, in contrast to the uncertainty unleashed by Trump’s “America First” stance.

Xi pointed to the rise of “unilateralism, protectionism, and power politics” during talks with Starmer, according to a readout released by Chinese state media. He framed China and the UK as supporters of multilateralism and free trade who can work together to “promote the establishment of a more just and equitable global governance system.”

Starmer also alluded to an uncertain international climate, telling Xi in opening remarks that “working together on issues like climate change and global stability during challenging times for the world is precisely what we should be doing as we build this relationship.”

He called for the two sides to “identify opportunities to collaborate but of course also allow a meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree.”

When asked by reporters if he had brought up human right concerns – including the jailing of pro-Hong Kong democracy publisher Jimmy Lai and alleged abuses against the Uyghur minority group in China – Starmer said he raised those issues and had a “respectful discussion.”

Starmer has framed improved relations with China as imperative to expand business opportunities for British firms. His Labour government came to power in 2024 with a pledge to put UK relations with China on a firmer footing.

His trip comes a week after Britain green-lit plans for China to build a “mega” embassy close to London’s financial district. The decision had been delayed for months due to security concerns about the facility, which will sit near fiber-optic cables carrying sensitive data for financial firms, and which some fear could be used to spy on Chinese nationals living in London.

Starmer has previously argued that business development and stronger relations with China don’t have to compromise national security.

The British leader will be under pressure, however, to walk a fine line in his meetings with Xi, which is sure to be closely watched by the White House.

After Canadian leader Mark Carney visited Beijing earlier this month and announced Canada would cut tariffs on some Chinese electric vehicles, Trump threatened to slap 100% tariffs on Canadian imports if Canada makes a trade deal with China.

The visit also comes as countries across Europe are warily eying China’s record-breaking $1.2 trillion global trade surplus, which is driving concern among governments that cheap Chinese goods are hollowing out domestic industries.

