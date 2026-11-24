By Sylvie Zhuang, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has sentenced a government official to death for handing over state secrets and classified documents to a foreign intelligence agent.

In a public post, Monday, China’s National Administration of State Secrets Protection said the convicted official was approached and recruited by a foreign woman while working overseas.

It is extremely rare for China to disclose that it has sentenced someone to death for espionage, or publish details on proceedings involving national security.

The post did not mention where the official was posted, but gave his surname as Ma, and said he had been approached by a woman named ‘Kailin,’ who initially said she was interested to learn Chinese. It did not say what the woman’s nationality was.

After their relationship developed, ‘Kailin’ began shifting their chatsto “politically sensitive” topics and major international developments, and convinced Ma to hand over sensitive information aboutthe personnel and operations of a Chinese institution in the country, according to prosecutors.

Kailin later introduced Ma to her other colleagues and told him that if he did not become an agent for their country, they would tip off the Chinese government about his activities. Ma then signed a pledge of loyalty, starting down the path “being consumed by darkness, and doomed beyond redemption,” the statement said.

The official later returned to China and sent “hundreds” of classified intelligence documents to the foreign agent in return for a fixed monthly income with additional bonus when he provided key material, according to the statement.

China’s prosecutor found Ma sent nine documents classified as state secrets and 26 documents classified as confidential in return for more than $150,000 for the espionage activities.

The state secrets administration’s post offered a stern warning to Chinese citizens to “maintain vigilance in our social and personal lives, adhere strictly to workplace discipline, and guard against being targeted, manipulated or exploited by hostile actors.”

The verdict comes as China steps up its anti-espionage efforts as its strategic rivalry with the US-led west deepens.

In 2023 China broadened the scope of its already sweeping counter-espionage law to expand the definition of espionage from covering state secrets and intelligence to any “documents, data, materials or items related to national security and interests,” without specifying specific parameters for how these terms are defined.

Earlier this year its spy agency warned that China’s young people were being duped by foreign forces into shirking hard work and prioritizing their individual emotions at the expense of national development.

The post from the State Security Ministry’s official account warned young people to stay vigilant against “complex opinion traps” and any “lying flat” narratives that propagate the message that hard work is futile.

The-CNN-Wire

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