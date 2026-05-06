CNN founder Ted Turner, dies at 87

May 6, 2026

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Russian strikes kill 27 in Ukraine Ukraine-Russia-Map-File-Stock-Photo- 2

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Authorities roll out strategies to tackle rising crime Authorities roll out strategies to tackle rising crime 3

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