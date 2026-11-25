By Morgan Rynor, Steven Yablonski

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A cruise ship with nearly 150 sick passengers and crew members returned to Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning, and health experts warned that more could fall ill from the suspected gastrointestinal illness on board.

The Princess Cruises ship Caribbean Princess left from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 11 on a 12-night journey. The mystery illness was reported just days later, according to information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least 134 of the 2,936 passengers and 14 of the 1,132 crew reported getting sick. That’s 148 cases with vomiting and diarrhea among the symptoms, the CDC said.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, Princess Cruises said, “Our crew responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures.”

The CDC said it’s continuing to monitor the outbreak, and the cause of the outbreak remains unknown.

Passengers say “everything” was cleaned CBS News Miami was at Port Everglades when the cruise ship docked back early Monday morning and spoke with some passengers after they disembarked.

“Once someone got sick and it was mentioned – cleaning. Everything,” Linda Lombardo said. “Sitting at the casino, everywhere you went. Even by the pool. As soon as you got up, the table was scrubbed.”

At least 134 of the 2,936 passengers and 14 of the 1,132 crew reported getting sick. That’s 148 cases with vomiting and diarrhea among the symptoms, the CDC said.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, Princess Cruises said, “Our crew responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures.”

The CDC said it’s continuing to monitor the outbreak, and the cause of the outbreak remains unknown.

Passengers say “everything” was cleaned CBS News Miami was at Port Everglades when the cruise ship docked back early Monday morning and spoke with some passengers after they disembarked.

“Once someone got sick and it was mentioned – cleaning. Everything,” Linda Lombardo said. “Sitting at the casino, everywhere you went. Even by the pool. As soon as you got up, the table was scrubbed.”

She went on to say that the number of people reporting feeling ill could rise.

“It’s quite likely that the number will increase, because even right now there are people incubating whatever this is,” she said.

Travel journalist and cruise expert Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, who has taken multiple cruises, recommends that travelers pack basic medications before boarding a ship.

“I always have with me just a basic first-aid kit just with something like an antiantidiarrheal, painkillers, antinausea meds,” Greaves-Gabbadon said.

She noted that while cruise ships have onboard medical facilities, demand for those services could increase during an outbreak.

The-CNN-Wire

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