By Sophie Tanno and Daria Tarasova-Markina

(CNN) — A seven-year-old boy and a 20-year-old paramedic were killed Friday night in a Russian “triple-tap” strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, according to local authorities.

In the attack on the home city of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, ballistic missiles hit a restaurant parking lot, then jet-powered drones struck rescue workers responding, city mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said. A third drone strike hit the location for a short time later.

This latest Russian assault comes after a busy week of diplomacy, including an unprecedented meeting between US President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Trump described Putin as a “friend” when they met – but in a CNN interview after, Zelensky said “for us, he is a killer.”

Nearly 60 others including rescuers and police officers were injured in the initial strike and follow-up attacks, Vilkul said.

He described the events as a “tragic evening and a tragic night for our city,” adding that the attack occurred “in the city center, near a popular restaurant, on Children’s Day.” In Ukraine, Children’s Day falls on November 20 and serves as a reminder of the need to protect children’s rights and advocate for their safety.

Dramatic footage from authorities showed people moving away from debris strewn across the street, only to scramble for cover as the sound of another incoming strike rang out.

Of those wounded, 28 remain hospitalized, including a three-year-old girl. Five of the 28 are in intensive care.

“Doctors are doing everything necessary to save their lives. Our condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who died… We pray for the swiftest possible recovery of the injured,” the mayor said.

Local broadcasting outlet Rudana named the seven-year-old boy who was killed in the Russian attack as Tikhon, describing him as kind, quick-witted and talented.

The boy’s family did not live in Kryvyi Rih, which is Zelensky’s hometown, but had been in the central Ukrainian city on business and decided to stop by their favorite restaurant, the outlet reported.

“We didn’t live here because it’s dangerous… but danger caught up with us,” the boy’s mother, Olena, told the outlet. According to the report, two of Olena’s other sons are in intensive care following the strike.

Zelensky said the attack on Friday night hit an ordinary civilian area of the city. “There are no military facilities nearby, and there never have been,” he said.

“Cities and villages in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipro, Rivne, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were also hit. In the Sumy region, a railway station came under attack,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Trump held talks with Putin and Xi at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, a meeting which was followed by a large “Coalition of the Willing” gathering in Berlin, attended by European leaders as well as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

In a joint statementafter the meeting, the group of key Ukrainian allies declared they were ready to join direct negotiations with Moscow, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed that Russia’s “maximalist demands are not realistic.”

Zelensky on Saturday described the three-way meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi as “very unsuccessful” for the Russian leader, who he saidhad failed in his goal of trying to recreate a Yalta-style conference at which Allied powers divided up the postwar world in 1945.

“China did not let itself be drawn in. As for the United States, I don’t know what went on between them and Russia in their bilateral talks, but Ukraine was not discussed. Nothing was said publicly,” Zelensky said in audio messages shared with journalists.

“So, the plan to redraw the world’s borders didn’t work out… I think the summit was a major failure for Russia.”

The-CNN-Wire

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