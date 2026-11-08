By Mostafa Salem, CNN

(CNN) — At least seven people were killed and 112 people injured after two trains collided in Egypt on Sunday, the country’s health ministry said.

Several carriages were derailed after one train collided with the rear of another between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations in Giza, near the capital Cairo, the Egyptian National Railways Authority said in a statement.

Dozens of ambulances were dispatched to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, while cranes were deployed to remove the wreckage after traffic on the railroad was disrupted, Egyptian authorities said.

Among the dozens injured in the collision, 45 people have been discharged from nearby hospitals after their condition improved, according to the health ministry.

The Egyptian railway system, the oldest in Africa and the Middle East, has a long history of deadly accidents.

In 2019, a train lost control while approaching Cairo’s main station in Ramses Square, igniting a fire that killed 25 people. Another accident in 2017 occurred on the way to Alexandria, when a train derailed and collided head-on with another train, killing more than 40 people.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered an investigation into the Giza collision on Sunday, according to statement on his official Facebook page. He also offered his “sincere condolences” to those killed.

This story has been updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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