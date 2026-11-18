By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Ecuadorian fishermen have filed a lawsuit against the US government over a mysterious attack against their boat involving small, explosive-laden rotor drones, their lawyer Jorge Chiriboga Dávalos announced Tuesday.

The crew of La Negra Francisca Duarte II claims the US is to blame for the strike that sank their vessel on March 17 off the Galápagos Islands, within Ecuador’s exclusive economic zone. They say they were wrongfully targeted in the US military’s campaign against alleged drug-trafficking vessels.

They are seeking compensation for their economic losses and physical injuries, as well as an injunction to end the United States’ deadly strikes against boats in the Pacific and Caribbean, according to American attorney Dan Kovalik, who filed the lawsuit along with Chiriboga on Monday in federal court in the western district of Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit, which named the United States of America as the defendant, is demanding $5 million in damages.

The US Defense Department has previously denied involvement in the attack. CNN has reached out to the US attorney general’s office for comment on the lawsuit.

The US Southern Command told CNN it “does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation” as a matter of policy.

Kovalik, who previously filed another lawsuit over a US strike that presumably killed a Colombian fisherman last year, told reporters Tuesday that they have proof the US was involved in the March 17 attack against La Negra Francisca’s fishermen, all of whom survived, some with serious injuries.

He claimed the fishermen were subsequently detained on another ship by members of the US Navy and US Coast Guard and that at least one of the two drones involved in the attack was a US drone.

Hours after the alleged strike, another fishing crew arrived at the site and took videos of the empty boat in flames, Chiriboga said.

The lawsuit accuses the US of willfully attacking, kidnapping and torturing the fishermen.

The US has acknowledged conducting dozens of lethal attacks on alleged drug-trafficking vessels in the Pacific and Caribbean, but La Negra Francisca Duarte II is not among the acknowledged incidents.

In early March, the US began unspecified operations to target “designated terrorist organizations” in the South American country, according to the Pentagon.

Kovalik said defense cooperation agreements between the US and Ecuador do not protect them from what he described as attempted murder.

He insists that La Negra Francisca’s crew were not involved in drug trafficking. He noted that hours before this attack, the Ecuadorian Navy had boarded and inspected the boat and cleared the crew of any wrongdoing.

“Even if that weren’t the case … the US has no right to be bombing boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific on the claim the people are narco-traffickers. If they believe someone is a narco-trafficker, they need to go get a warrant for their arrest,” Kovalik said.

One of several unexplained attacks

After La Negra Francisca’s fishermen were purportedly attacked and detained, they were transferred to a Salvadoran Coast Guard ship in the middle of the sea, the crew previously told CNN. From there, they were shipped away to El Salvador, where they stayed for several days before eventually being flown back to Manta, Ecuador, the coastal city from which their boat had departed.

The lawsuit claims all the plaintiffs have lost their livelihood and are in “dire economic straits.” It also says they all suffer severe psychological trauma and that some are still dealing with physical pain, scarring and disability as a result of their injuries.

The March 17 strike is one of three unexplained attacks against Ecuadorian fishing crews earlier this year.

The vessel Don Maca experienced an almost identical attack on March 26, its crew members previously told CNN.

Another Ecuadorian fishing boat called Fiorella disappeared during a fishing voyage on January 20, along with eight crew members, and is believed to have been attacked as well, according to Fernando Bastias, an attorney with Ecuador’s human rights committee.

Attorney Chiriboga said the lawsuit is only being filed on behalf of La Negra Francisca’s crew. He added that the court will be asked to investigate if the CIA was involved in the attack, as the Washington Post reported.

The-CNN-Wire

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