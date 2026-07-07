July 7, 2026

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Regional News

Explosion near Macron’s Damascus hotel as French president meets Syrian counterpart Emergency-crews-explosion-France-s-President-Emmanuel-Macron-Damascus-Syria-Tuesday-July-7-2026-BY-Yamam-Al-Shaar--Reuters-via-CNN-Newsource- 1

Explosion near Macron’s Damascus hotel as French president meets Syrian counterpart

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Martinique now an Associate Member of CARICOM Serge-Letchimy–President-of-the-Executive-Council-Martinique-Via-CMC_ 2

Martinique now an Associate Member of CARICOM

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US reimposes oil sanctions after Iran strikes ships near Strait of Hormuz Vessels-Strait-of-Hormuz-beach-Bandar-Abbas-Iran-June-30-2026-BY-Amirhosein-Khorgooi--ISNA--Wana-News-Agency--Reuters--File-via-CNN-Newsource- 3

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Mount Gay unveils first aged rum collection Mount-Gay-Rum-Barbados-July-2026-Romal-Jones- 4

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