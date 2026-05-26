Fatalities reported after an implosion at Washington state packaging plant

By Alisha Ebrahimji, Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Fatalities and injuries were reported after an implosion involving hazardous materials in a large vat of chemical treatment product at a paper and packaging facility in Washington state, fire officials said.

At a news conference, fire officials only said “there were fatalities” related to the implosion and declined to share more details but said some people remain unaccounted for.

At least 10 people, including one firefighter, who suffered chemical burns and other injuries were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Cowlitz Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldschain said.

The implosion took place around 7:30 a.m. local time at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. facility following the rupture of a tank containing white liquor, a chemical mixture used in the paper making process, the Longview Fire Department said.

The tank has capacity to hold 80,000 gallons and was roughly 60% full at the time of the implosion, fire officials said. It’s too early to know what caused the incident, they said.

A spokesperson for PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center told CNN the hospital initially received nine patients, including one person who died in the incident. Two people were transferred to other facilities and six others were in “fair condition,” according to Jim Murez, the hospital’s communications manager.

There is no immediate threat to the public, the department said, but the scene remains active and emergency responders are in the “recovery phase.”

Longview is about 50 miles north of Portland and about 130 miles south of Seattle.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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