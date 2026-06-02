By Tyra Tillman

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Five former cruise ship passengers left UNMC’s quarantine unit and began finishing hantavirus monitoring at home.

Gov. Jim Pillen called it a positive development and said the departures were coordinated with UNMC, the CDC and health officials in the passengers’ home states.

In a statement, Pillen said no guest who posed a public health risk left the National Quarantine Unit “in an unsecured way or at an inappropriate time.”

Officials said the five passengers stayed symptom-free and will complete the rest of their 42-day monitoring period at home.

Travel was coordinated through the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response and local health departments. Officials said the passengers did not travel on commercial flights, and biocontainment measures were in place.

Thirteen other former passengers remain in Omaha for monitoring.

The-CNN-Wire

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