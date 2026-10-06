Kansas, CNN – A former Bonner Springs Police Department Detective appeared in Wyandotte County District Court on Monday for more than 100 charges involving child sexual exploitation, stalking and official misconduct.

Kyle Rector, 40, was arrested back in March for multiple crimes that allegedly happened while he was employed with the Bonner Springs Police Department, including 14 felony charges and more than 100 misdemeanor charges.

He rejected the state’s plea deal on Monday, which would have had Rector plead guilty to one felony count of child sexual exploitation, one felony count of stalking and one felony count of breach of privacy.

That deal would have carried 25 years in prison and a lifetime registration of the National Sex Offender’s Registry.

Rector is currently out on bail and walked out of the courthouse after Monday afternoon’s preliminary hearing.

A KBI special agent on major crimes testified on Rector’s five felony counts of child sexual exploitation. During the testimony, it was revealed that flash drives, SD cards, phones and laptops containing child sexual pornographic material was found in Rector’s policy duty bag located within his department car. Some photos are dated back to 2016.

The special agent testified the photos are of girls aged between 10 and 15-years-old. KBI does not believe Rector took the photos himself, but had them saved or had screenshots from other unknown sources.

KBI also stated there was a lot of data deleted at the time of Rector’s arrest.

A KBI spokesperson said KBI agents were requested in January by the Bonner Springs Police Department to investigate Rector after he was suspected of using department resources to stalk his spouse while on duty.

Rector was placed on administrative leave on January 26, and his employment was terminated January 27.

Investigators say they also found a video of Rector’s wife engaged in sexual relations taken on a hidden camera inside their home unbeknownst to Rector’s wife and allegedly without her consent.

Rector’s wife and the two men that were also allegedly stalked testified in court on Monday.

Rector’s wife filed a protection order in January 2026 after she said she found a camera and audio recording device installed in her bedroom’s light switch, allegedly by Kyle Rector, while the couple was separated.

Court documents reveal that Rector used license plate readers (LPR), such as Flock cameras, to track his wife and the two men. As part of their investigation, KBI agents requested Rector’s cell phone data.

Agents believed that Rector used LPR data close to where one of the two men lived. Agents then received cell phone data from Rector, which showed him in the area of one of the men.

Agents also detailed how they believe Rector used department access to the Accurint Virtual Crime Center data to track his wife and the other two men more than 20 times in late December.

Rector is accused of using the crime center data to make three more searches even after being served the protection order.

Court documents indicate that Rector would use the department resources, including his department-issued Ford Explorer SUV, to track and surveil the three victims while he was both on and off duty.

At the end of Monday’s preliminary hearing, attorneys set a date to hear the testimony of a fifth witness in the case. That hearing is expected at the end of October.

Rector’s attorney was not available for comment after the hearing.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s declined to comment and the office did not respond to KSHB 41 News’ questions.