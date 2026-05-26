By Ivana Kottasová, Charlotte Reck, Stephanie Halasz, CNN

(CNN) — Two children were among four people killed when a school minibus was hit by a train after appearing to plow through a barrier at a level crossing in northern Belgium on Tuesday morning, police said.

Local authorities in Buggenhout in northern Belgium said in a statement that a “serious traffic accident” took place in the town at around 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Photos from the scene showed a minibus lying on its side next to a railway track.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where scores of professionals worked quickly amid high temperatures to retrieve those needing medical attention.

The fatalities included two pupils aged 12 and 15, as well as an attendant, 27, and the bus driver, 49, according to Public Prosecution Service spokesperson Lisa De Wilde.

Five more children were seriously injured during the incident and are now in stable condition in hospital, De Wilde said.

When asked if the incident was due to human error, police spokesperson An Berger said “it’s too early to say anything.”Belgian authorities said in an update on Tuesday evening that the train driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol. An autopsy will be carried out on the body of the school bus driver, who did not have any prior convictions, authorities said.

An investigation has been opened into the cause of the accident, with a traffic expert appointed and a forensic laboratory active on the scene, the local government said in a statement.

While the inquiry is still in its early stages, it has been confirmed that the barriers at the level crossing were closed and the red warning signal was operating at the time of the collision.

“Footage shows that the barriers were down and the traffic lights were red,” Thomas Baeken, of Belgian rail track operator Infrabel, told Flemish public news channel VRT. “We do not know how the accident could have happened.”

It has been established that the train did brake, Baeken said. “The train driver did apply the emergency brake but was unable to avoid a collision,” he explained.

The train emerged from the deadly collision with minimal damage and none of its passengers are believed to have been hurt.

But the school minibus was severely impacted. It was found flipped on its side with a crumpled exterior and smashed windows.

Local media have reported the vehicle was transporting students from a nearby special education school.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said in a post on X he had been “deeply moved by the horrific accident” and that his thoughts were with the families affected.

Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir also expressed her condolences. “What heartbreaking news from Buggenhout,” Demir wrote in a post on X before thanking the emergency services for their efforts.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said she was “heartbroken” to learn of the accident. “My deepest condolences go out to the victims’ families and their loved ones,” she said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.