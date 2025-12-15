Hong Kong (CNN) — Former Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been found guilty on two national security charges and a lesser sedition charge, in a landmark two-year trial widely seen as a measure of the city’s shrinking freedoms under Beijing’s rule.

Self-made billionaire Lai, 78, is one of the highest-profile critics of Beijing charged under a sweeping security law imposed on the semi-autonomous city in 2020, following months of large and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

He founded Apple Daily, a fiercely pro-democracy tabloid known for its blistering criticism of the Chinese Communist Party until its forced closure in 2021.

Lai had pleaded not guilty to all charges and now faces a possible life sentence. Monday’s verdict marks the conclusion of a tumultuous legal saga that drew condemnation from supporters and foreign leaders worldwide, including former US President Donald Trump, who had vowed to “get him out.”

The national security law has transformed Hong Kong, with authorities jailing dozens of political opponents, forcing civil society groups and outspoken media outlets to disband, and turning the once-freewheeling city into one ruled by “patriots only”. Hong Kong and Chinese officials argue it has “restored stability” following the 2019 protests.

Lai is a British citizen, and the UK government has previously called for his release. At a news conference in London on Monday, Lai’s son, Sebastian, said he was “heartbroken” and urged the UK government to do more.

“Now it’s time to put action behind words and make my father’s release a precondition to closer relations with China,” Sebastian Lai said. “How can you expect a fruitful relationship if they cannot even allow a 70-year-old man — in poor health — to return home to the UK?”

‘Mastermind’ of conspiracies

In their verdict, judges said there was “no doubt that [Lai] had harboured resentment and hatred of the PRC for many years”.

They cited Lai’s lobbying of US politicians during Trump’s first term — largely before the security law — as evidence of sedition and collusion with foreign forces, including meetings with then-Vice President Mike Pence and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He also attempted to meet Trump personally.

Judges highlighted Lai’s WhatsApp messages with pro-democracy activists and Apple Daily leaders, and a May 2020 New York Times opinion piece in which he suggested ways to punish China, such as revoking visas for children of Chinese officials.

His urging US officials to act against China “would be analogous to an American national asking Russia to bring down the US Government under the guise of helping California,” the ruling stated.

“We are satisfied that [Lai] was the mastermind of the conspiracies” in all three charges, the judges concluded, adding that his “only intent … was to seek the downfall of the [Chinese Communist Party]”.

The sentencing date will be announced later. Collusion carries a possible life sentence under the security law.

Lai appeared calm throughout the verdict, greeting his wife and son with a wave. He did not respond as the verdict was read, removing his glasses and wiping his face before being led out.

Prosecutors accused Lai of using Apple Daily to call for sanctions against Hong Kong and China during the 2019 protests and after the security law was introduced. He was arrested under the law in late 2020 and has spent over 1,800 days in maximum-security prison, much in solitary confinement. In 2022, he was sentenced to five years and nine months for unrelated fraud charges.

Supporters expressed dismay but not surprise at the verdict, many losing faith in Hong Kong’s judicial system.

From labourer to pro-democracy tycoon

Born in mainland China, Lai arrived in British-ruled Hong Kong at 12, working from factory labourer to clothing tycoon, before founding Apple Daily in 1995, two years before the handover.

He was a vocal Trump supporter, meeting US officials during the 2019 protests, which saw hundreds of thousands of demonstrators on the streets fearing Beijing would erode Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms of speech, press, and assembly.

“Mr. President, you’re the only one who can save us,” Lai told CNN in 2020.

During his trial, Lai testified that he had never spoken with Trump. Trump had raised Lai’s case in discussions with Xi Jinping.

Hong Kong, returned to Chinese rule in 1997, retains a judicial system separate from mainland China. Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have warned against “external forces” interfering in judicial matters.

Following the conviction, China’s foreign ministry said it “firmly supports [Hong Kong] in safeguarding national security and punishing crimes endangering national security according to the law”. The Hong Kong government accused US officials of attempting to interfere politically in its judicial process.

Critics say the national security law has introduced Beijing’s opaque judicial norms to Hong Kong, with national security trials heard by panels of selected judges rather than juries — a departure from the city’s common-law tradition.

Health concerns

In the trial’s final stretch, lawyers raised concerns about Lai’s health, citing palpitations, light-headedness, old age, and diabetes. His daughter Claire wrote that “solitary confinement is taking its toll on his body,” with limited information on his medical care.

The Hong Kong government said Lai had received “adequate and comprehensive” medical care, with daily checkups, and that he had requested solitary confinement himself.

Media tycoon and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in an interview in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, before his arrest. (Vincent Yu/AP via CNN Newsource}