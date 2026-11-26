By Billy Stockwell and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

(CNN) — Satellite imagery taken Wednesday showed a huge plume of black smoke rising from Saudi Arabia’s coastal Ras Tanura peninsula after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed to have attacked the kingdom’s biggest oil refinery.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the strikes “were accurate and direct” and caused a fire to break out at the Ras Tanura facility, which is part of one of the world’s largest crude oil export terminals.

A shipping source told CNN Thursday that oil loadings at the terminal were suspended in the aftermath of the attack. It’s unclear whether they have resumed.

The Houthis have targeted infrastructure in Saudi Arabia repeatedly in recent weeks – including an attack on the capital Riyadh’s financial district – as the fallout from the US-Iran war drags on. Riyadh’s international airport was also hit several times last month, killing more than a dozen people.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthi rebels said it intercepted and destroyed four drones in Ras Tanura in the kingdom’s eastern province. The interception resulted in falling debris, but no injuries were reported, the Coalition Forces spokesman Major General Turki Al-Malki said, citing an initial assessment.

Ras Tanura, which has been targeted previously during the conflict, has a refining capacity of 550,000 barrels per day and is part of a broader coastal complex that housed the kingdom’s main export terminal before the US-Iran war began in late February.

Strikes reported in Yemen

Separately on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had attacked “operational capabilities” in the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port and “destroyed a number of targets” in Saada and Amran governorates, as tit-for-tat strikes between the two sides escalate.

Houthi affiliated al-Masirah TV reported that Saudi-led forces launched airstrikes on Hodeidah city, including an attack at the Hodeidah International Airport. The port at Hodeidah serves as a key supply route for the Houthis.

Several Saudi airstrikes were reported on Thursday, including on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, according to al-Masirah TV.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the attacks.

Fighting between the Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition reignited in July after years of relative calm brought about by a 2022 UN-brokered ceasefire. Clashes intensified in recent months after the militant group made an advance toward the critical Bab el-Mandeb Strait in September, threatening a new front in the Iran war.

In their Wednesday statement, the Houthis also claimed responsibility for a strike on the King Abdullah Economic City in Riyadh that Saudi authorities said wounded 11 people. It was the third such attack this month in the Saudi capital.

In response to the Riyadh attack, the Saudi-led coalition said the “deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects by the Houthi terrorist militia will be met with a firm response.”

An eyewitness in Riyadh told CNN the targeted building, the tallest in the Saudi capital, was the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The skyscraper was also struck earlier this month in a missile attack.

The-CNN-Wire

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