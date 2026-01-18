January 18, 2026

Related Stories

Take-Note-Public-Notice-Stock-Photos

Police ask two St. Philip men to attend Supreme Court No. 3

admin January 18, 2026
Syrian-government-forces-rocket-towards-Kurdish-forces-January-17-2026--BY--Omar-Haj-Kadour--AFP--Getty-Images-via-CNN-Newsource-

Syria’s military seizes swathes of Kurdish-held territory

admin January 18, 2026
Mohamed-Irfaan-Ali-Guyana--Via-CMC

Ali: Guyana emerging as a premier tourism destination

admin January 18, 2026
Protesters-demonstrate-Denmark-for-Greenland--BY--Martin-Sylvest-Andersen--Getty-Images-via-CNN-Newsource)

Trump threatens new tariffs on European allies over Greenland

admin January 18, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-2-

Weather forecast for Sunday, January 18, 2026

admin January 18, 2026
image

Election Bell Rung: Bajans to head to the polls on February 11

admin January 17, 2026

Regional News

Police ask two St. Philip men to attend Supreme Court No. 3 Take-Note-Public-Notice-Stock-Photos 1

Police ask two St. Philip men to attend Supreme Court No. 3

January 18, 2026
Iran’s supreme leader acknowledges thousands were killed in protests Ayatollah-Ali-Khamenei-Iran-Saturday-January-17-2026--BY--Office-of-the-Iranian-Supreme-Leader--Wana-News-Agency--Reuters-via-CNN-Newsource- 2

Iran’s supreme leader acknowledges thousands were killed in protests

January 18, 2026
Syria’s military seizes swathes of Kurdish-held territory Syrian-government-forces-rocket-towards-Kurdish-forces-January-17-2026--BY--Omar-Haj-Kadour--AFP--Getty-Images-via-CNN-Newsource- 3

Syria’s military seizes swathes of Kurdish-held territory

January 18, 2026
Ali: Guyana emerging as a premier tourism destination Mohamed-Irfaan-Ali-Guyana--Via-CMC 4

Ali: Guyana emerging as a premier tourism destination

January 18, 2026

You may have missed

Take-Note-Public-Notice-Stock-Photos

Police ask two St. Philip men to attend Supreme Court No. 3

admin January 18, 2026
Ayatollah-Ali-Khamenei-Iran-Saturday-January-17-2026--BY--Office-of-the-Iranian-Supreme-Leader--Wana-News-Agency--Reuters-via-CNN-Newsource-

Iran’s supreme leader acknowledges thousands were killed in protests

admin January 18, 2026
Syrian-government-forces-rocket-towards-Kurdish-forces-January-17-2026--BY--Omar-Haj-Kadour--AFP--Getty-Images-via-CNN-Newsource-

Syria’s military seizes swathes of Kurdish-held territory

admin January 18, 2026
Mohamed-Irfaan-Ali-Guyana--Via-CMC

Ali: Guyana emerging as a premier tourism destination

admin January 18, 2026