By Dana Karni, Ibrahim Dahman, Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — Israel has intensified its campaign of targeted assassinations in Gaza, striking and killing Hamas commanders and political leaders, as the Trump administration urges Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to proceed with the US-brokered ceasefire plan.

On Thursday, the Israeli military killed Khaled Abu Nada, a senior member of Hamas’ Political Bureau and the organization’s Deputy Minister of Education, in a strike in central Gaza. According to a statement from Hamas, the strike on his residential apartment also killed his wife.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the killing of Abu Nada would disrupt Hamas’ “financial operations and its ability to formulate economic policy.” Hamas said the attack was the result of Israel’s “policy of systematic assassinations” and warned that “targeting civilian homes constitutes a continuous breach of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws, norms, and conventions.”

Since the nominal ceasefire was signed more than a year ago, Israel has carried out near-daily strikes on Gaza to target Hamas. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes or military operations over that period.

In recent weeks, Israel has escalated those strikes. On Wednesday, Israel struck and killed Muhammad Abu al-Aouf, the head of Hamas’ internal security apparatus in northern Gaza. A day earlier, the IDF killed al-Aouf’s commander, Naeem Muhammad Abu Nahal, who led Hamas’ internal security across Gaza. In each of these cases, the IDF said the assassination was a “blow” to Hamas’ leadership capabilities, even as the militant organization has firmly entrenched its power in the half of Gaza not occupied by the Israeli military.

The previous week, the IDF carried out strikes nearly every day targeting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, from platoon leaders to commanders of Nukhba, a special force within Hamas’ military wing.

In each case, the IDF issued virtually the same justification: “Throughout the war, and particularly recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the capabilities of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

Hamas blamed both Israel and the US-backed Board of Peace for the ongoing attacks. The group said the board “bears political and moral responsibility for the continuation of these crimes as a result of its silence and failure to halt the aggression, and its continued provision of cover and support to the occupation.”

The board was established by the Trump administration and backed by a UN Security Council resolution to advance the Gaza ceasefire plan signed in October 2025. But the plan stalled within weeks of its implementation, and much of Gaza remains in ruins.

Globally isolated

On Tuesday, Netanyahu spoke by phone with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who played a crucial role in crafting the ceasefire deal, according to an Israeli source who said they discussed Gaza.

According to Axios, Kushner urged Netanyahu to carry out Israel’s obligations under the ceasefire plan, which would require Israel to stop striking Gaza and begin withdrawing forces that occupy more than half of the enclave’s territory.

But Netanyahu has refused to make progress on the 20-point plan until Hamas is completely disarmed. Last week, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel “will not withdraw from the current lines of the security zones” until Hamas is “dismantled.” He also warned that Israel is ready to occupy more of Gaza.

Hamas has refused to unilaterally disarm, saying that it would only do so alongside a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

In an extensive interview with New York magazine, Kushner warned that Israel was increasingly becoming globally isolated. “I feel like the fork in the road is Israel could rise from the tragedy of October 7, (and) be much more secure and much more integrated in the world, or they can go on the current trajectory, which is to trend toward global pariah status,” he said.

In another interview, with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of POLITICO’s parent company Axel Springer, Kushner called Netanyahu someone who “doesn’t always make it easy” to make progress in the Trump administration’s Gaza plan, and delivered his sharpest rebuke of Israel’s broader posture, arguing it should drop its “constant wartime mindset” and embrace economic diplomacy like Gulf Arab states do.

But Netanyahu has not shown any willingness to make concessions toward Gaza to advance the ceasefire agreement, particularly as his far-right allies have advocated for more strikes in Gaza and Palestinian emigration from the shattered territory.

On Wednesday, Kushner said in a podcast interview that Israel “needs to get out of the constant wartime mindset and focus on economic diplomacy.”

CNN’s Tal Shalev contributed to this article.

The-CNN-Wire

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