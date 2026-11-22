By Ibrahim Dahman, Dana Karni, Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — Israeli settlers launched a series of attacks across the occupied West Bank, torching at least a dozen cars and vandalizing several homes overnight Sunday, in what Gadi Eisenkot, the main rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, decried as “Jewish terrorism.”

Video from the village of Kufr Malik, about 10 miles northeast of Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, showed several cars in flames with thick smoke pouring into the sky as a siren blares in the background. In the same village, a home was tagged with Hebrew graffiti, including the word “revenge.”

Similar scenes unfolded in the nearby villages of Deir as-Sudan and Deir Abu Masha’al, two Palestinian communities northwest of Ramallah that were also attacked by settlers.

Mustafa Barghouti, the president of the Palestinian National Initiative, said the brazen attacks were part of an escalating pattern of settler violence.

“Palestinian families are facing violence, destruction and the loss of their homes,” he said on X.

Eisenkot said the violence was the result of the policies of pro-settler, far-right politicians Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who he said “brought the area to the brink of anarchy.” Smotrich was the key architect of a massive expansion of Israeli settlements and outposts in the West Bank over the last four years, while Ben-Gvir has been accused of turning a blind eye to settler violence.

Eisenkot said the attacks were “acts of Jewish terrorism, and we must call them by their name.” Eisenkot, who has four more weeks to attempt to form a government and oust Netanyahu, said the Israeli government should use administrative detention and targeted operations against the assailants.

Netanyahu has not issued any public statement about the attacks. CNN has reached out to his office for comment. Netanyahu has repeatedly tried to downplay settler violence, previously saying it was the result of what he has called “juvenile delinquents.”

The West Bank has seen a surge in settler violence in recent months, particularly around the annual olive harvest, where Palestinians have repeatedly been harassed and attacked. There have been 410 settler attacks related to the olive harvest since the beginning of September, according to the UN.

This weekend’s attacks occurred across several locations in the middle of the night. There were no reports of injuries.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it also received reports of an attack on the Palestinian village of At-Turwani in the southern West Bank near the city of Hebron. The IDF said in a statement it “condemns acts of violence of this nature, which harm public order.” Israeli police said on Sunday they would enter the Palestinian villages under IDF escort to collect evidence. Police have not announced any arrests after the attacks.

“Settler terrorism in the West Bank does not take place in a vacuum,” said Yousef Jabareen, the chair of the Arab Joint List party, which saw a surge in support in recent elections. “It is the direct result of the deepening occupation and a government policy under which violence against Palestinians has become an everyday occurrence.”

The attacks on Palestinian villages and sites have not been limited to the West Bank.

On Thursday morning, a mosque in northern Israel was torched and vandalized with graffiti similar to the messages sprayed across Palestinian homes in the West Bank. Pictures shared by Arab lawmaker Ahmad Tibi showed the inside of the mosque burned and charred.

He blamed anti-Arab rhetoric and “people who were poisoned by Netanyahu’s incitement” for the arson.

“The police and the Shin Bet must get to the perpetrators. And immediately,” he said on X.

Zeena Saifi contributed reporting.

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