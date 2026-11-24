By Sylvie Zhuang, CNN

(CNN) — The Communist Party chief of Shanghai, considered one of the potential heirs to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, has suddenly been placed under investigation –– marking an escalation of an anti-corruption purge that’s already ensnared a large swath of the country’s top talent.

Chen Jining, 62, who has run China’s largest city and financial center since October 2022, is facing a corruption charge and is suspected of “serious violations of discipline,” state media Xinhua said on Tuesday evening.

It is a stunning downfall for Chen, who was seen as a rising political star and even being mentioned among potential successors to longtime leader Xi by China watchers.

Xi, who is all but certain to assume a precedent-breaking fourth term in office next year, has executed an unrelenting anti-corruption drive for well over a decade that has brought down senior political, military and judiciary figures once thought untouchable. The speed and scale that effort has reached unseen levels in recent months.

Chen becomes the fourth of the 24 member politburo –– the top-echelon of power in China –– to fall since the last party congress in 2022.

The investigation is being conducted by China’s main anti-corruption body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Chen’s last public appearance appears to be Thursday, November 19, when he inspected the headquarters of a Chinese shipping conglomerate.

Unsurprisingly, government platforms in Shanghai have quickly taken down posts mentioning Chen.

Rising star

Trained as an environmental scientist, the urbane and English-speaking Chen rose through the party ranks in the past two decades. Before moving to Shanghai, he was mayor of Beijing and orchestrated the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in the capital.

His appointment to the top party job in Shanghai marked a quick elevation. The post usually paves the way for further promotion to the Politburo Standing Committee – the pinnacle of the party’s power structure. Both Xi and China’s former leader Jiang Zemin have followed this path.

Prior to his Beijing mayorship, Chen spent over a decade at the Ministry of Environment and Ecology. He also served as the president of the Tsinghua University in Beijing, one of China’s most prestigious academic institutions.

After earning a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Tsinghua in 1980s, Chen went to study at London’s Imperial College, where he earned a doctorate degree.

Intensifying purge

Just in the past two month, Xi’s clampdown of top officials saw the downfall of Beijing’s deputy mayor and a retired former mayor of Chongqing who had withstood several prior political storms.

The party’s top military decision-making body, the usually seven-member Central Military Commission, is now down to only two members with one of those being Xi himself.

Since Xi, 73, came to power over 14 years ago millions of rank-and-file officials have also been caught in his dragnet.

Between 2012 and 2022, over 500 ministerial-level officials were convicted, removed from their posts, and expelled from the party for corruption, according to official data from the party’s Central Commission of Discipline Inspection (CCDI) – with more than 410 officials purged in the last three years alone.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.