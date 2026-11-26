By Tim Lister, CNN

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has “shown restraint” by not using nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine, White House envoy Jared Kushner has said, while describing the Russian leader as a “grand man of politics.”

In a wide-ranging interview for Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner’s “MD Meets” podcast, Kushner – who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law – said he was convinced Putin wanted peace.

“My assessment is that he does not only want peace; he wants to try and change the relationship with America, and he does want to try and see if there’s maybe a way to start a new beginning.”

“So far Putin has showed restraint; he’s agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing, and he’s reassured us that that’s not his intention,” he added.

Kushner and his fellow US negotiator Steve Witkoff have met Putin several times, most recently this month at the Kremlin.

“He’s definitely a grand man of politics, he’s a historic figure,” Kushner said.

“He takes a lot of notes when we’re speaking, and he transmits very specifically. But it’s very clear he has a very deep understanding of the issues.”

Kushner rejected suggestions that the US had applied pressure on Ukraine to make concessions to Russia.

Ukraine has said that the US Defense Department has delayed shipments of vital air defense missiles and intelligence sharing has been disrupted.

As for efforts to reach a settlement that would include issues of territorial control, Kushner said: “This isn’t about fairness or who’s right or wrong.”

Kushner said border lines in Europe had changed over time.

“I do believe that when people see long-term durability and a pathway to peace, I think they’ll be a little bit more flexible on where do you draw the line.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this month that US negotiators had floated the idea of Ukraine withdrawing its remaining forces from the eastern Donbas region in exchange for membership of NATO.

“The Americans raised a question: ‘What if Ukraine joins Nato? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?’ This was the first time this had been raised,” Zelensky said after meeting Kushner and Witkoff.

Ukraine has long resisted the idea of ceding land to Russia, which launched an unprovoked full-scale invasion in 2022.

Zelensky said if he received a “comprehensive security package” – which would include a strong Ukrainian army and guarantees from NATO and the European Union – he would put a proposal to the public.

Alluding to that possibility, Kushner told Politico, “Without a security guarantee from America, Ukraine will not be safe in the future… President Trump has to determine that a security guarantee is in the interests of America to give.”

Zelensky has previously said that Russia would not stop at taking the Donbas – whose two regions comprise nearly 10% of Ukrainian territory – but would plan further attacks.

As for negotiations, Kushner said: “I wish there was a fast way to do this… There’s a lot we agree on. We all want long-term peace.”

“Once we’re able to define that post-war relationship, I think the issue of territory will become much easier to resolve because right now there’s no way to bridge that last issue.”

Without a settlement there was a real risk of escalation, Kushner said.

“Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia, and it won’t take a lot of miscalculation for this thing to escalate massively,” Kushner warned.

The ultimate goal, Kushner said, was that “if you can end this war in a way where Ukraine is sovereign, secure, prosperous, and free, they could join the EU. They have a post-war economy plan. They have credible security guarantees. They have strong deterrence capabilities. That’s a huge victory for Ukraine and for Europe.”

The-CNN-Wire

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