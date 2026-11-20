By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released on Friday his administration’s plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex, proposing to delay the legally required closing deadline of 2027 for five more years and laying out a roadmap that will require millions of dollars in investments to move the city’s jail system into four borough-based facilities by the end of 2032.

The effort marks the latest push to close the troubled jail complex, which has faced years of criticism over violence, deteriorating conditions and failures in caring for people with serious mental health and medical needs.

At least nine people have died in the custody of the Department of Correction so far this year, according to the Vera Institute of Justice, an advocacy organization that has been tracking deaths at Rikers for years.

“I am proud that New York City will close Rikers Island once and for all, and I am proud to share our comprehensive plan to do just that,” Mamdani said Friday morning in a news conference at City Hall.

Mamdani first announced the new plan in a pre-recorded video, appearing alongside Department of Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards, the first formerly incarcerated person to lead the department. He outlined stark data points that have fueled a push to permanently close the troubled jail complex in recent years: Custody at Rikers is nearly four times longer than the country’s average and assaults on detainees and correctional staff occur at eight times the rate of similar jails.

“For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane,” Mamdani said in a statement. “We have a legal and moral obligation to close Rikers. Working alongside the City Council, Courts and nonprofit partners, we will meet it — for the people in our custody, the staff who serve them, victims of crime, and every New Yorker.”

The city is legally required to close Rikers by August 2027, thanks to legislation passed by the City Council in 2019. But Mamdani’s administration has made it clear in recent months that delays and a de-prioritization under the past Adams administration, in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, have inhibited the city’s ability to meet its deadline.

Rikers Island has long been one of New York City’s most controversial institutions. The jail complex has been under federal oversight for years amid concerns over use of excessive force by correction officers and inadequate care.

The jail’s remote location — far from the day-to-day of most New Yorkers — also makes it difficult for families and attorneys to visit, and delays in the city’s criminal justice system have left detainees in custody for extended periods before trial.

The story of Kalief Browder, a Bronx teenager who spent three years in pretrial detention after he was accused of stealing a backpack, became a national symbol for the failures of the criminal justice system, specifically the harms of prolonged pretrial detention and solitary confinement, where Browder spent approximately two years before prosecutors dropped the charges.

Browder was released, but he died by suicide in 2015 at 22 years old. His case renewed widespread attention to Rikers and has fueled calls for reforms and the jail’s closure since. Browder’s brother, Akeem, who has since become a criminal justice advocate and helped create the Campaign to Shut Down Rikers Island, joined Mamdani for Friday’s announcement.

“Our city knows the name Kalief Browder because of the brutality that Rikers Island inflicted upon him, the harshness that defined the more than three years he spent there, and the devastating consequences that it imposed,” Mamdani said at the news conference. “We know Kalief Browder as forever 22 years old, as a name invoked by politicians like me, like so many … on this stage when calling for change, rather than a name spoken lovingly by the spouse he never married, by the children he never had.”

Mamdani has supported the closure of the jail complex for years. He appointed Richards, who was formerly incarcerated on the island, as commissioner of the Department of Correction, and his administration has made some progress toward the closure of the site, including opening 104 therapeutic beds at Bellevue Hospital, restarting a supportive housing project in the Bronx and closing a dilapidated infirmary unit on the island.

Still, the growing jail population at Rikers continues to be a challenge. The original closure plan called for the detainee population to stay below 5,000 people. While the jail population dropped significantly during the pandemic, it has swelled again to nearly 7,000 detainees, according to the Data Collaborative for Justice at John Jay College, which tracks Rikers’ census.

According to the Mamdani administration, recent increases in the jail population have been driven by the length of time people are staying, not by the number of people entering custody. Data provided by the city show in 2025 there were 56% fewer people sent to Rikers pretrial than in 2017, but only a 22% smaller jail population due to an increase in how long it took for cases to be resolved. In 2025, the average length of stay for everyone leaving jail was 102 days, an increase from 2017, when it was 63 days.

Mamdani’s plan calls for $146 million in new investments next fiscal year in mental health care, substance-use treatment, education, job training and services for crime victims. The administration is also seeking to reduce the number of people held in pretrial detention and address bottlenecks in the city’s court system.

Mamdani’s proposal builds on former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to close the jail complex, which called for building four new borough-based jails closer to courthouses, public transportation and the communities where incarcerated New Yorkers live.

Although they are far behind schedule, the city expects to open the first facility in Brooklyn by 2029, followed by facilities in Queens and the Bronx in 2031, and Manhattan in 2032, with 1,040 beds each.

The new proposal is expected to set off a new set of negotiations with the City Council, which will have to pass legislation to legally extend the deadline into 2032. The plan’s most controversial portion — the construction of borough-based facilities — is already in motion, but as Mamdani seeks to delay implementation, his administration is likely to face opposition from local communities and the union representing correction officers, which has consistently pushed to keep Rikers open.

The new facilities are also designed to improve conditions for correctional officers and other jail staff, with smaller housing units, individual cells, clearer sightlines, dedicated programming areas and outdoor space, according to the administration. Each jail will also include at least 20,000 square feet of community space for neighborhood residents, with potential uses including youth programs, senior services and small-business support.

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